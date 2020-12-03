WATCH LIVE: Louisiana AG Jeff Landry testifies before Congress on the need for accuracy in Census Count

Louisiana
Posted:

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will testify before the United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform concerning the accuracy and completeness of the 2020 Census Count.

AG Jeff Landry recently led a multistate coalition’s legal brief in support of President Trump’s efforts to end vote dilution caused by sanctuary policies and illegal immigration.

“Allowing illegal immigration to distort Congressional Apportionment works an injustice to every State, not just those bound to lose seats in the House,” said AG Jeff Landry.

