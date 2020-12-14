Watch Live: Ochsner Health gives first COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner Health is streaming video of frontline workers receiving the first COVID-19 vaccines Monday morning.

Officials with Ochsner Health said Friday that they expect to begin distributing more than 9,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine next week to Ochsner employees who are most at risk of exposure to the virus.

Plans have been made to receive and store the vaccine in “ultra cold” freezers at facilities in suburban New Orleans, Lafayette and Shreveport for distribution to Ochsner facilities around the state. The vaccine can be refrigerated for five days after being removed from the special freezers, officials said at an online news conference.

“We hope to do vaccinations immediately after we receive the vaccine,” said Debbie Simonson, vice president for pharmacy services, during the briefing.