WATCH LIVE: Sen. Cassidy to join Gov. Edwards for 3 p.m. COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KLFY) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 Friday after addressing the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting.
The media briefing is set to take place at 3 p.m. According to the governor’s office, he will be joined by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.
As of Thursday, April 23, there were 25,739 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 1,540 deaths.
