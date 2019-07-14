1  of  2
Tropical Storm Barry
WATCH: Louisiana National Guard perform flood rescue during Tropical Storm Barry

Isle de Jean Charles, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard was busy Saturday rescuing several people from flooding in Terrebonne Parish.

The Coast Guard and local agencies rescued 12 people and two pets from flooded areas.

Terrebonne Parish was under a voluntary evacuation order due to Tropical Storm Barry.

During a briefing Saturday night, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that was the only water rescue he was aware of.

