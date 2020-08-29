Watch: Mayor Cantrell speaks at Katrina 15th Anniversary ceremony

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On Saturday morning, Mayor Cantrell and New Orleans-area leaders gathered to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The storm made landfall 15 years ago today along the Louisiana and Mississippi gulf coasts.

The damage caused by Katrina to New Orleans is well documented. According to NOAA, the storm surge due to Katrina led to dozen of levee breaches.

Over 80 percent of the city was flooded. Over 10,000 people sought shelter in the Superdome, which was also badly damaged.

Hurricane Katrina killed 1,836 people and caused $125 billion in damage.