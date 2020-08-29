Watch: Mayor Cantrell speaks at Katrina 15th Anniversary ceremony

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) On Saturday morning, Mayor Cantrell and New Orleans-area leaders gathered to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The storm made landfall 15 years ago today along the Louisiana and Mississippi gulf coasts.

The damage caused by Katrina to New Orleans is well documented. According to NOAA, the storm surge due to Katrina led to dozen of levee breaches.

Over 80 percent of the city was flooded. Over 10,000 people sought shelter in the Superdome, which was also badly damaged.

Hurricane Katrina killed 1,836 people and caused $125 billion in damage.

  • NEW ORLEANS FLOODWATERS
    FILE – In a Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina fill the streets near downtown New Orleans. The most destructive U.S. hurricanes are hitting three times more frequently than they did a century ago, a new study by a Danish research team said Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
  • NEW ORLEANS (Aug. 29, 2005) – Flooded roadways can be seen as the Coast Guard conducts initial Hurricane Katrina damage assessment overflights here today. U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Niemi
  • FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2013 file photo, the abandoned Six Flags Great Adventure Amusement Park is seen in New Orleans. The abandoned New Orleans amusement park that has stood empty since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 may finally be torn down. The Six Flags park never reopened after the levees failed and flooded the city with water. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says her office is targeting the site for demolition.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
  • FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2005 file photo, Six Flags Great Adventure Amusement Park is surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. The abandoned New Orleans amusement park that has stood empty since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 may finally be torn down. The Six Flags park never reopened after the levees failed and flooded the city with water. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says her office is targeting the site for demolition. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool, File)

