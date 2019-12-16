Gov. Edwards announces retirement of Louisiana National Guard leader, names replacement

Louisiana National Guard Adjudant General Major General Glenn Curtis is retiring and Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that Assitant Adjutant General, Brigadier General Keith Waddell, will take over the role. (Photo: Louisiana National Guard)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL) – Governor John Bel Edwards has announced the retirement of Louisiana National Guard Adjudant General Major General Glenn Curtis and named his replacement.

At a news conference early Monday afternoon, Edwards announced that Assitant Adjutant General Brigadier General Keith Waddell will take over the role.

General Waddell will take command when Curtis retires January 10. A formal change of command ceremony is expected to take place early next year, Edwards said.

