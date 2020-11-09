WATCH: State Capitol demonstrators demand repeal of newly passed anti-abortion amendment

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Hundreds of protestors gathered on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand the repeal of amendment one.

The newly passed legislation ensures there is no language in the constitution that would protect the right to an abortion.

If Roe V. Wade were to be overturned the amendment takes away the right for anyone to claim the constitution protects the right to an abortion.

The law does not allow exceptions for rape or incest.

The demonstrators said they will not stay silent so others can stay comfortable.

“It’s all about keeping women down, keeping women quiet, controlled and it’s gross,” Laurie

Many of the protestors wore cloaks from the Netflix series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” symbolizing oppression.

“Women will fight, we will stand for this and there will be a revolution,” Protest Organizer Savannah Thompson said.

The pro-choice protest was affiliated with the national pro-choice group “Pro-choice with heart.”

Protest organizers say this is just the beginning of their work to repeal amendment one. They have started a petition to change the legislation. For more information email info@prochoicewithheart.com