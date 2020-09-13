Watch: Tropical Storm Sally gathering strength in the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana residents are preparing for what could be a significant impact as Tropical Storm Sally moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer and the WGNO Weather Team have been tracking Tropical Storm Sally since it began to form off the coast of Florida.

So far, early tracking models have the storm making landfall around the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 or Category 2 storm. It’s too early to predict the intensity of the storm at landfall, but the slower it moves across the Gulf, the stronger it is likely to become.

