Waterspout caught on camera over lake in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Incredible video of a waterspout over Lake Pontchartain was caught on camera this morning in New Orleans.

The heavy rains associated with the waterspout, left much of the city flooded.

The waterspout was spotted not far from New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

Parts of the New Orleans area was under a tornado warning this morning associated with the storm.

