Breaking News
Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency ahead of severe tropical weather

Waterspout caught on camera over lake in New Orleans

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Incredible video of a waterspout over Lake Pontchartain was caught on camera this morning in New Orleans.

The heavy rains associated with the waterspout, left much of the city flooded.

The waterspout was spotted not far from New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

Parts of the New Orleans area was under a tornado warning this morning associated with the storm.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 79°

Thursday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 76°

Friday

92° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 76°

Saturday

87° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 87° 72°

Sunday

81° / 71°
Showers
Showers 60% 81° 71°

Monday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 74°

Tuesday

87° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
94°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
93°

92°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
92°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
82°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
86°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
91°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
92°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss