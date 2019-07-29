Webster Parish issues burn ban for Lake Bistineau Lake Bed

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Lake Bistineau Lake Bed has been placed under a burn ban due to dry conditions.

Monday morning the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security and the Webster Parish Police Jury issued a burn ban in conjunction with Bossier Parish and Bienville Parish for the Lake Bistineau Lake Bed effective immediately.

The ban is in effect during and following the drawdown of Lake Bistineau whereas the lake bed will have dried vegetation that will ignite. All campfires, trash fires, and any other open flames are prohibited on the Lake Bed of Lake Bistineau in Webster Parish.

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.