Webster Parish OHSEP: Drive-thru vaccination clinic to be held at Minden Fairgrounds

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness announced that a vaccination clinic will be held at the Minden Fairground.

According to Webster Parish OHSEP, the clinic will be on Tuesday, Feb 16. from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Minden Fairgrounds located at 800 Goodwill Street, Minden, LA.

This clinic is for people 65-years-old and older. Anyone that meets the criteria can pre-register here. When completing the pre-registration be sure to choose the location “MINDEN” not “FAIRGROUNDS.”

Anyone not pre-registered will be turned away. Everyone will receive the Moderna vaccine and will have to return four weeks later on Tuesday, March 16th from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. to receive their second dose at the same location.

The clinic is a collaboration between several agencies including LSU Health Shreveport, Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana Department of Health, the City of Minden, Minden Medical Center, the Webster Parish Library, and the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.

There will also be vaccines available for Tier 1B healthcare providers. Healthcare providers that meet the requirement of the Tier 1B providers and have not been vaccinated can go to the following link.

Healthcare workers will need to bring proof of employment.

When arriving at the fairgrounds, cars should enter from Clerk Street onto Council Street and go to the livestock building, and exit via Goodwill Street to Clerk Street.

If anyone needs assistance with a computer and internet access, please contact the Webster Parish Library in Minden at (318) 371-3080 and in Springhill at (318) 539-4117.