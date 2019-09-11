West Monroe man faces felony theft after making $850,000 in fraudulent eBay sales

WEST MONROE, La. — (9/11/19) A West Monroe man faces a felony theft charge after making fraudulent transactions through eBay over several years.

Per the affidavit, around May 29, 2019, eBay Inc. contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in reference to a suspected fraud complaint. The FBI requested the assistance of the Louisiana State Police to help with the investigation.

The suspect, 66-year-old Randall Byrd, listed numerous postings for gold bullion and/or gold coins for sale. Byrd would receive the payments and never send the gold bullion/gold coins to the buyers. eBay alleges these types of fraudulent transactions date back several years to 2004. The estimated monetary loss, according to eBay, is approximately $853,836.

Investigators tracked down and froze Byrd’s account at Capital One Bank on August 27, 2019. The bank provided investigators with a 93-page report detailing the account’s history.

Byrd was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on September 10, 2019, where he was charged with felony theft.

His bond has been set at $854,000.