West Monroe woman commits burglary, claims she was getting married soon and “needed something blue”

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/22/19) A West Monroe woman claims she committed burglary because she was getting married soon and needed something blue.

On Thursday morning, a West Monroe police officer apprehended a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Candance Diane Axtens, looking into the windows of a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox she did not own.

According to the police report, she opened the car and got in before the officer ordered Axtens to step away from the vehicle. During questioning, she said she knew the vehicle wasn’t hers nor had permission to get inside of it.

Her reasoning for the crime was that she was getting married in a few days and needed something blue. Axtens claimed she wasn’t drunk, high or on any type of medication. When the officer repeated his question, she replied again that she was getting married and asked the officer if they have ever heard of “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and a sixpence in her shoe?”

She was arrested and transported to West Monroe Correctional Center, then later to Ouachita Correctional Center where she was booked on one charge of simple burglary from a motor vehicle.