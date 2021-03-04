What Phase 3 reopening means for local live music

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- For the first time in almost a year, live music will be allowed indoors starting this Friday, in accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase 3 reopening proclamation.

“It’s back and it’s exciting but we’re hesitant,” said Mark Falgout, owner of Lafayette music venue, the Blue Moon Saloon.

The Blue Moon has hosted just five shows since the world shut down on March 13. “When we were doing, it wasn’t the same,” Falgout said.

Falgout also owns event venue Warehouse 535.

“It’s been a year and we’ve false started twice. So I want to make sure we do it and do it right,” he said.

Andre Michot from the Lost Bayou Ramblers played in one of those five shows last fall. That show was the only live show he’s played all year, he said.

So with live music somewhat returning this Friday, both Falgout and Michot said they are ready and anxious for things to get back to normal. Both said they’ve made the best of the downtime brought by 2020.

The Blue Moon Saloon is celebrating its 20th year in business. Live music will resume there on Wednesday, March 10.