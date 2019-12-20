What’s next in legal drama over the Affordable Care Act?

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019 file photo, People wait in line to enter the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to sit in overflow rooms to hear arguments in New Orleans. The federal appeals court ruling striking down the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that people have health insurance left hanging key questions about what happens to other provisions of the law, like coverage for preexisting conditions. The decision Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans sent the case back to a federal district court judge who had declared the entire law invalid because there was no longer a tax on people without health care. It will now be up to Judge Reed O’Connor to parse out what of the ACA should survive.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A much-anticipated federal appeals court ruling on the Affordable Care Act left hanging key questions about what happens to the rest of the legislation after the individual mandate was ruled unconstitutional.

A key question is whether the case will be appealed to the Supreme Court and if it is, will the court hear the case. Law professor Nicholas Bagley said generally the Supreme Court doesn’t like to wade into cases where a lower court hasn’t come up with a final ruling.

In this case, the appeals court on Wednesday specifically tasked the district court to take back the case and parse out what part of the ACA can survive now that the individual mandate was ruled unconstitutional.

