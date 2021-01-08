White House COVID-19 Task Force issues ‘alarming’ report for Louisiana, Bossier and Caddo Parishes in ‘red zone’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) — The White House Coronavirus Task Force has issued an “alarming” report about the increasing COVID-19 cases in Louisiana since the holidays.

Louisiana’s post-holiday numbers raise concerns with increasing cases, rising test positivity, and hospitalizations at a high plateau, suggesting a resurgence of community spread.

According to the report, Louisiana is in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 19th highest rate in the

country.

Louisiana is also in the “red zone” for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 23rd highest rate in the country.

Bossier and Caddo Parishes are also included in the list of parishes that are in the “red zone”. Bossier Parish is also among the top 10 parishes across the state that had the greatest number of new cases in the last three weeks.

On Friday Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement on the near record-high report of COVID deaths today:

“Today, Louisiana is reporting 105 new COVID deaths, the second-highest number since April of last year. We have lost nearly ten months of hard work to slow the spread of COVID in our state and, despite all warnings from medical professionals and public officials, some people still insist on ignoring the mitigation measures that are proven to work, including wearing face masks. Today, we mourn the loss of 7,833 Louisianans to this illness. These are people’s children and parents and friends and coworkers. They are our neighbors. They are our sisters and brothers. This should weigh heavily on the hearts of all Louisianans every time they leave their homes while COVID is so rampant. During this pandemic, each and every choice we make can have catastrophic impacts on our health and the health of those around us. As more people are infected, as our hospitals again reach their capacity, please do what is right – wear your mask, avoid gathering with people outside of your household, stay at home and get tested when you have symptoms, practice social distancing and wash your hands. As of today, nearly 100,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in Louisiana, which is good news, but the vaccine will not stop this current surge. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it will not matter if we do not get there.”

Gov. Edwards’ current modified phase 2 order ends Wednesday, Jan. 13 and he will announce his next steps at a press conference early next week.