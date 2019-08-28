Woman convicted of torching ex’s home sentenced to three years probation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas woman found guilty of torching her ex-boyfriend’s home received her sentencing Wednesday afternoon.



Caddo Judge Ramona Emmanuel sentenced Bridget Ebarb to three-years probation for setting fire to her ex’s mobile home back in 2017.



The judge also says Ebarb must under-go a mental evaluation and treatment.



Ebarb’s ex, Jesse Daughtery was in court. He tells NBC 6 and Fox 33, the two only had a relationship for two months. He’s very upset with the ruling. “We lost our home. Me and my kids lost our home and she gets three years of probation. nothing that’s it. We still haven’t found us another home. We’re still in-between houses at the moment but we’re getting back on our feet and we’re building and we’re going to keep building.”



Ebarb was not ordered to pay restitution and she was released.