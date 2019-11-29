Worker who survived New Orleans hotel collapse deported

FILE – In a Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, workers are raised in a crane bucket to prepare two unstable cranes for implosion at the collapse site of the Hard Rock Hotel, which underwent a partial, major collapse while under construction last Sat., Oct., 12, in New Orleans. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating allegations that the immigration arrest of a construction worker hurt in the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans was retaliation for his reports about problems at the site, one of his attorneys said Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A construction worker hurt in last month’s collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans has been deported to his native Honduras.

The U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement deported 38-year-old Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma on Friday morning. ICE spokesman Bryan Cox says Ramirez Palma was taken to Honduras on a deportation flight from Alexandria International Airport, which is near several ICE detention facilities in central Louisiana.

Border Patrol officers arrested Ramirez Palma two days after he fell several stories Oct. 12 as the upper floors of the hotel project caved in.

Ramirez’s deportation comes despite calls from immigration and workplace safety advocates to release him while federal authorities investigate the cause of the collapse, which killed three workers and left dozens more injured.

