YWCA Women Who Care, Share luncheon

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of people made their way to the Horseshoe Riverdome this morning in support of the YWCA of Northwest Louisiana’s Women Who Care, Share Luncheon.

This is the organizations fifth year holding the fundraiser.

The speaker was Pamela Brown, a former special agent with the DEA.

The purpose of the event is to bring awareness to different empowerment programs for women in the area.

“It’s very important for us to be able to get out in the public what we actaully do and what we have,” said

board member, Penny Durham.

Around 400 people attended the event.

