Louisiana reports 1,353 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 1,353 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 157,455 and total deaths to 5,065.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the state’s COVID-19 data weekdays except on Saturdays.

Also according to the LDH:

The new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total cases because of the ongoing removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases in addition to geographic reassignments that may occur.

85% of these newly reported cases are tied to community spread, rather than congregate settings.

97.7% of these cases date back to this past week (9/5-9/12), i.e., no backlog.

P9% of these newly reported cases are among children (under 18yo). 27% of cases are among 18-29yo.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 28,977 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,982,361.

Gov. John Bel Edwards detailed new restrictions that went into effect Friday under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, including allowing the reopening of bars in parishes where the percentage of positive COVID-19 is 5% or below for four weeks if they have the permission parish leaders.

Hospitalizations

LDH data currently shows 680 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Saturday, September 12, with 107 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 179, with 19 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 15,920 and there are now 597 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 172 new cases reported in NWLA since Friday, 65 were in Caddo Parish and 32 were in Bossier. Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Natchitoches all reported one new death each.

Webster reported 25 new cases and Natchitoches reported 16. Sabine and De Soto added 11 new cases each, and Claiborne added eight. Bienville did not report any new cases.

As of midday Sunday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,908 case(s) | 334 death(s) | 644 state tests | 136,952 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,926 case(s) | 102 death(s) | 290 state tests | 57,011 commercial tests

De Soto – 857 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,359 commercial tests

Webster – 1,144 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 181 state tests | 19,029 commercial tests

Claiborne – 465 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 212 state tests | 7,118 commercial tests

Bienville – 441 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 321 state tests | 7,812 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,025 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 584 state tests | 13,496 commercial tests

Sabine – 809 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 10,569 commercial tests

Red River – 345 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 499 state tests | 3,414 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 26,020 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 932 deaths reported.

