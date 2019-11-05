Louisiana State Police urges drivers to use precaution in work zones

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Work zones are a common sight in the Shreveport/Bossier area, but recently work zone accidents have become commonplace as well.

Three accidents in the last two weeks have Louisiana State Police urging drivers to take precaution.

“The last thing we want is a crash that happens,” Louisiana State Trooper Brent Hardy said. “Not only in the work zone, but also on the highway.”

Work zones typically mean workers are present, but Hardy warns a crash in those area could quickly become a disaster.

“The chances of fatality greatly increases whenever it is a motor vehicle versus a pedestrian,” Hardy said.

If you do pass through work zones on your daily commute, use precaution, and follow the warning signs. If you can, avoid distractions, like your cell phone. Bossier City PD Crash Investigation Team supervisor Sgt. Scott Wells says if you have to use your phone, try to use a hands-free device.

“If you need to have a conversation, use your Bluetooth,” Wells said. “Keep it hands free, and if you’re talking about something stressful, save that for a later.”

Work zones also mean increased fines for traffic violations, which would have a direct impact on your wallet.

“Those fines are higher because of the risk that is so much greater,” said Louisiana DOTD PIO Erin Buchanan. “It’s our job to fix the roads, maintain the roads, build them, and it’s the motoring public’s job to drive in a responsible manner.”