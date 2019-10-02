Two political new comers are hoping for an upset in the Louisiana State Senate District 38 race. While incumbent, John Milkovich is trying to secure a second term in office.

“Some folks in Baton Rouge are mad, because I was too independent. I didn’t take orders from the politicians or PACs. I didn’t ask for permission from special interest on how to vote.”

If elected fellow Democrat Katrina Thomas Early says she will tackle infrastructure, economic development, juvenile justice and equal pay.

“We need to bridge the gap with the people first. When I say that meaning, black…white… women… male… young …old. Once we’re able to bridge the gap and respect each others talents and what we have to offer then we can start focusing on the issues.”

The only Republican in the race, Barry Milligan wants to ensure Louisiana is a business friendly state.

“I truly believe we have the best people and the best resources in this state and in this district. I want to keep people home. I want to create job opportunity. I want to create a business friendly environment. I want our families to stay home.”

While Senator Milkovich is defending his record in Baton Rouge.

“We passed some of the strongest pro-life laws in America. I was the only senator in Louisiana to vote against every sales tax increase in 2018.”

Now its up to voters in District 38 to decide who will represent them in Baton Rouge.