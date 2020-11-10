Louisiana’s AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to hear GOP challenge of Pennsylvania ballots

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — President Donald Trump’s quest to discard certain mail-in ballots have won support from Republican attorneys general, as led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Landry, who chairs the Republican Attorneys General Association, announced Monday the group would file an amicus brief endorsing the Pennsylvania G.O.P.’s challenge of a state high court ruling, which let the state count absentee ballots up to three days after Election Day — so long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

“It’s akin to referees getting to change the rules of the game midway through the football game,” Landry said in a virtual news conference Monday.

Landry, speaking for himself and 10 state attorneys general, suggested the Democrat-heavy Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling undermined the state’s Republican-led General Assembly.

National news outlets declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner Saturday morning, once vote-counters in his birth state of Pennsylvania neared the end of their mail-in ballot piles.

“Once all legitimate votes are counted and irregularities are corrected, then irrespective of who the president is, we will continue to ensure that rule of law is protected,” Landry said.

Efforts to discredit Biden’s victory face uphill fights. A federal judge has already dismissed the Trump campaign’s lawsuit to stop vote counts in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania election officials suggest discarding late-received votes would not change who has won the state’s 20 electoral votes. Even if Trump were to win the state in a recount, Biden has secured enough wins in other states to keep his title.