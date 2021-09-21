Louisiana’s high rate of maternal death and disease is being treated at new Center for Perinatal Medicine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s expanded medical resources for pregnant women in Northwest, Louisiana.

Ochsner LSU Health opens a new Center for Perinatal Medicine that’s focused on changing an alarming statistic. Ochsner LSU doctors said the rate of disease and death for pregnant women in Louisiana is staggering.

“In the United States, Louisiana unfortunately ranks at the very top for perinatal morbidity and mortality, and maternal mortality as well. Unfortunately for us, North Louisiana out of the entire state of Louisiana has a higher concentration of those adverse outcomes as well,” said Dr. Scott Barrilleaux, maternal fetal medicine physician, Ochsner LSU Health.

Dr. Barrilleaux is helping lead the new Center for Perinatal Medicine at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

“It lets us see patients more effectively and more efficiently. A better patient experience for them,” Barrilleaux said.

The center offers maternal medicine focused high-risk pregnancies from hypertension, diabetes, to birth defects.

“Around ten to twelve percent are complicated by some factor. It maybe she had a complication in a previous pregnancy. Ladies who’ve undergone an organ transplant,” Barrilleaux said.

Dr. Barrilleaux said a women facing a high-risk, or even low-risk pregnancy, can be stressful. Along social media misinformation can be challenging. So he said their team is also focused in compassion.

“It’s a scary time for them. But I’m blessed to work with a very large and compassionate group of people,” Barrilleaux said.

The center also offers genetic counseling to see if women are predisposed for certain disease. They coordinate with each Ochsner LSU Health team to be there for women throughout their pregnancy.