Love conquers the coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS – Here comes the bride.

She fell in love with the groom the moment she first met him.

That was just a few months ago.

Now, Teresa and Michael are getting married in New Orleans.

Reverend Tony Talavera is doing the honors.

The way he’s been doing for 20 years at the French Quarter Wedding Chapel.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says weddings were stopped at the chapel because of the pandemic.

Now they’re coming back.

Good news for Sugar Love Bakery in Slidell, Louisiana.

They’re making wedding cakes, again.

Love is in the air.

And in New Orleans, it’s as easy as ever to once again say, I do.