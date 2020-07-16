LPSS to parents: Get internet access for upcoming school year

They’re calling it the first thing all parents should get on the list of school supplies this fall. We’re talking about internet access.

The Lafayette Parish School System is encouraging parents to get internet access, for the possibility of students learning from home this upcoming school year.

LPSS is pushing three providers on its Facebook page that are offering affordable wireless options.

“Well, we were created specifically to serve the community of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish,” said LUS Fiber Spokesman Ryan DeJean. “Our expansion efforts are ongoing to reach all people of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish. That’s non stop. Especially, in this time of need. Our efforts to reach everyone are more important that ever.”

It’s all part of the “Love Our Schools” initiative, through the charitable group “Love Acadiana”. It’s mission is to help with the needs of the underserved.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana is chipping in by providing internet access at all club locations in the area.

“I know families need assistance and support right now,” said Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana President and CEO Missy Andrade. “We are thrilled to be a part at helping to solve a very large issue. We are hopeful that these types of solutions can spill out from Lafayette Parish into the rural parishes as well, because every school district is faced with this challenge.”