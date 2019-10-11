LSP: Arrest made in ‘hit and run’ involving Red River Parish school bus

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Marthaville man who is accused of hitting a Red River Parish school bus early Thursday morning and leaving the scene.

State police say it was a tip from a concerned citizen that led investigators to identify 29-year-old Shad W. Burr as the suspected driver of a pickup truck that crossed the centerline on US Highway 71 near Magnolia Landing and sideswiped the school bus.

There were four children on the bus at the time of the crash, but police say no injuries were reported.

Burr was picked up while driving in Natchitoches. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish jail then transferred to the Red River Parish Jail where he is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run driving, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

