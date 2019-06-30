LSP: Suspect throws bags of alleged marijuana out window during high speed chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Shreveport man is dining with other inmates at Caddo Correctional Center today, having learned it’s probably not a good idea to throw plastic bags out the window when state troopers are chasing you.

Gamaliel Wilson, 36, was arrested shortly after he bailed from his 2015 Dodge Charger following a car chase and ran into the woods.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. today when a Louisiana State Police Troop G trooper attempted to stop Wilson, who was traveling down Market Street (Louisiana Highway 1) in downtown Shreveport without headlights.

The trooper tried to execute a traffic stop, but Wilson wasn’t having any of it, and pressed on.

During the pursuit, Wilson was observed throwing multiple plastic bags out from his vehicle. Then, Wilson turned onto Herndon Street, where he exited the vehicle and fled into the woods.

But the troopers were right behind Wilson, and eventually apprehended him in a wooded area. Troopers also were able to recover the plastic bags which contained suspected marijuana.

Wilson was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on DWI 1st offense, headlight violation, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, reckless operation, possession of marijuana, littering, speeding and an active felony warrant.

