BATON ROUGE, LA. — The LSU Baseball team will begin its quest for a seventh national championship when facing Kennesaw State on Friday at 6 p.m. CT in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regional held in at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., it was announced Monday morning by the NCAA.

Live streaming video of the LSU-KSU will be available on ESPN+, with free streaming audio on LSUsports.net/live, the LSU Sports Mobile App, and the LSU Sports Radio Network including 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU (38-20), which finished fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings under first-year head coach Jay Johnson, is seeded No. 2 in the four-team, double-elimination regional tournament.

The Kennesaw State Owls (35-26) received the region’s No. 3 seed after knocking off Atlantic Sun No. 1-seeded Liberty in Saturday’s conference tournament title game.

Regional host and No. 11 national seed Southern Miss (43-16) won the Conference USA regular-season title by three games, but the Eagles were eliminated in the conference tournament semifinal at home by UTSA. Southern Miss will face No. 4-seeded Army (31-23) in Friday’s opening round.

The winner of the Hattiesburg Regional will meet the winner of the Miami Regional – comprised of Miami, Arizona, Ole Miss and Canisius – in the June 10-13 best-of-three NCAA Super Regional. The eight-team College World Series takes place from June 17-27 in Omaha, Neb.

Check back for complete details and the full tournament schedule.

TICKET INFO FROM SOUTHERN MISS

Ticket prices include $115 for All-Session Chairback seats, while All-Session General Admission passes and Wheelchair seating will be $90. All-Session General Admission tickets for students for all four competing institutions will be $45.

All sessions regional tickets are available to request online only for Southern Miss season ticket holders and current 2022 Eagle Club members at this time using their online account through SouthernMiss.com.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-844-TICK, visiting SouthernMissTickets.com, or in person at the Pat Ferlise Center on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

2022 NCAA DIVISION I BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Friday, June 3, 2022 (all times Central)

Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee

#2 Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. #3 Campbell (40-17), 11 a.m., ESPN+

#1 Tennessee (53-7) vs. #4 Alabama St (34-23), 5 p.m., SECN

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

#1 Stanford (41-14) vs. #4 Binghamton (22-28), 3 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Texas St. (45-12) vs. #3 UC Santa Barbara (433-12), 8 p.m., ESPN+

Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State

#2 Vanderbilt (36-21) vs. #3 San Diego (36-18), 3 p.m., ESPNU

#1 Oregon St. (44-15) vs. #4 New Mexico St. (24-32), 9 p.m., ESPNU

Blacksburg Regional hosted by Virginia Tech

#2 Gonzaga (36-17) vs. #3 Columbia (30-16), 12 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Virginia Tech (41-12) vs. #4 Wright St. (30-25), 6 p.m., ACCN

College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M

#1 Texas A&M (37-18) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (38-18), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 TCU (36-20) vs. #3 Louisiana (36-21), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida)

#1 Miami (FL) (39-18) vs. #4 Canisius (29-23), 11 a.m., ESPN+

#2 Arizona (37-23) vs. #3 Ole Miss (32-22), 6 p.m., ESPNU

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.

#2 Arkansas (38-18) vs. #3 Grand Canyon (41-19), 12 p.m., SECN

#1 Oklahoma St. (39-20) vs. #4 Missouri St. (30-27), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

#1 East Carolina (42-18) vs. #4 Coppin St. (24-28), 12 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Virginia (38-17) vs. #3 Coastal Carolina (36-18-1), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

#1 Texas (42-19) vs. #4 Air Force (30-27), 1 p.m., LHN

#2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. #3 DBU (34-22-1), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

#1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. #4 Hofstra (30-21), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Georgia (35-21) vs. #3 VCU (40-18), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi

#1 Southern Miss. (43-16) vs. #4 Army (31-23), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 LSU (38-20) vs. #3 Kennesaw St. (35-26), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville

#1 Louisville (38-18-1) vs. #4 Southeast Mo. St. (37-20), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Oregon (35-23) vs. #3 Michigan (32-26), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida

#2 Oklahoma (37-20) vs. #3 Liberty (37-21), 12 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Florida (39-22) vs. #4 Central Mich. (42-17), 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

#2 UCLA (38-22) vs. #3 Florida St. (33-23), 11 a.m., ESPN2

#1 Auburn (37-19) vs. #4 Southeastern La. (30-29), 6 p.m., ESPN+

College Park Regional hosted by Maryland

#2 Wake Forest (40-17-1) vs. #3 UConn (46-13), 12 p.m., ESPNU

#1 Maryland (45-12) vs. #4 LIU (37-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern

#2 Notre Dame (35-14) vs. #3 Texas Tech (37-20), 1 p.m., ACCN

#1 Georgia Southern (40-18) vs. #4 UNC Greensboro (34-28), 6 p.m., ESPN+

(LSU Media Press Release)