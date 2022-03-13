BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – March Madness begins and The LSU Tigers were selected Saturday as the No. 6 in the Midwest Region to begin its NCAA Tournament run. The Tigers will do so without their head coach, Will Wade, who was fired on Saturday.

This is the first time LSU has gone to at least three consecutive tournaments since the 10-year run from 1984 to 1993 (2019, 2021, and 2022, the 2020 tournament canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Bayou Bengals will take on No. 11-seeded Iowa State (20-12) in their first game of the tourney this Friday, March 18, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc. This will be the first meeting between the programs.

First-round winner will face either No. 3-seeded Wisconsin or No. 14-seeded Colgate on Sunday, March 20.