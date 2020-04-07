LSU Health battles it out in blood donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– With stay at home orders in place across the ArkLaTex, LifeShare blood centers had to cancel hundreds of blood drives, resulting in 6,000 fewer donations.

LSU Health Shreveport is helping out with an interesting spin, where students are battling it out, to see who which school can donate the most blood.

“We started a competition with the medical school to see whether the school of allied health could raise more donations versus the med school and I think we are going to win,” says Sharon Dunn, Dean of School of Allied Health Professions.

“Heyyyyyy. Hey, we are going to win this competition, the school of medicine, as soon as I get all of the donations to count the week before we started,” says Jennifer Woerner, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs Medical School.

Over 50 students and faculty signed up to donate blood today.

It was closed off to the public. So if you would like to donate, here’s a link to do so: https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/zip

