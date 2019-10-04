LSU Health plans to expand with a new center for medical education

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Gov John Bel Edwards stopped in Shreveport for LSU Health’s groundbreaking of their new center for medical education. The center is a 60 million dollar project that will feature classrooms for up to 250 students and a clinical skills center simulating a hospital ward. The school hopes to grow the medical school’s class size to 200 students by 2023.

“We want to keep these students in Shreveport so patients can have the best and brightest taking care of them. If we are able to train our physicians here, it is more likely they will stay,” said Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas.

Also, LSU Health and Ochsner Health celebrated the one year anniversary of their partnership.

