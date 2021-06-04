LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine, testing at multiple locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at multiple locations across northwest Louisiana.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those wanting to vaccinate children between ages 12 to 15 must pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Children under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the following dates and times:

MONDAY – FRIDAY (June 7 – June 11)

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson

SATURDAY, June 5

LP Vaughn Elementary & Middle School – 1500 Gold St., Natchitoches

– 1500 Gold St., Natchitoches 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

M.R. Weaver Elementary – 520 Par Rd. 508, Natchitoches

– 520 Par Rd. 508, Natchitoches 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Lakeview Junior and Senior High School – 7305 LA-9, Campti

– 7305 LA-9, Campti 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, June 6

Cathedral of St. John Berchmans – 939 Jordan St., Shreveport

– 939 Jordan St., Shreveport 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 4736 Lyba St., Shreveport

– 4736 Lyba St., Shreveport 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

TUESDAY, June 8

The Bond House – 720 Briscoe Ave., Bastrop

– 720 Briscoe Ave., Bastrop 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

THURSDAY, June 10

Boomtown Casino Hotel – 300 Riverside Dr., Bossier City

– 300 Riverside Dr., Bossier City 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

FRIDAY, June 11

Eldorado Resort Casino Parking Lot – 451 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport

– 451 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Horseshoe Casino – 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City

– 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Maggio Grocery – 401 Thompson St., Bossier City

– 401 Thompson St., Bossier City 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Johnson & Johnson

SATURDAY, June 12

Williams Memorial CME Temple – 7288 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport

– 7288 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Lane Chapel CME – 1007 Norma St., Shreveport

– 1007 Norma St., Shreveport 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Barksdale Hooter Park – 100 Hooter Park Dr., Bossier City

– 100 Hooter Park Dr., Bossier City 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

SUNDAY, June 13

St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church – 1050 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

– 1050 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine

Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.

You should bring your ID and insurance information when you arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those who don’t have insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.

If you need an expedited COVID-19 test for admission to summer camp or for travel, you should arrive at the LSUHS North Campus between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to receive test results through email within 72 hours.

LSUHS is offering COVID testing at the following dates and times:

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus

2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport – (Former Chevyland dealership)

10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Tests taken before 12 noon receive results the next day through email

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

3701 Hudson Dr., Shreveport

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church

3200 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Mondays

1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Galilee Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport

Thursdays

9 a.m. until 12 p.m.