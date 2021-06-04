LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine, testing at multiple locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at multiple locations across northwest Louisiana.
Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those wanting to vaccinate children between ages 12 to 15 must pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Children under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the following dates and times:
MONDAY – FRIDAY (June 7 – June 11)
- LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
- (Former Chevyland dealership)
- 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- 1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson
SATURDAY, June 5
- LP Vaughn Elementary & Middle School – 1500 Gold St., Natchitoches
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- M.R. Weaver Elementary – 520 Par Rd. 508, Natchitoches
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Lakeview Junior and Senior High School – 7305 LA-9, Campti
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
SUNDAY, June 6
- Cathedral of St. John Berchmans – 939 Jordan St., Shreveport
- 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 4736 Lyba St., Shreveport
- 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
TUESDAY, June 8
- The Bond House – 720 Briscoe Ave., Bastrop
- 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson
THURSDAY, June 10
- Boomtown Casino Hotel – 300 Riverside Dr., Bossier City
- 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
FRIDAY, June 11
- Eldorado Resort Casino Parking Lot – 451 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport
- 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Horseshoe Casino – 711 Horseshoe Blvd., Bossier City
- 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Maggio Grocery – 401 Thompson St., Bossier City
- 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson
SATURDAY, June 12
- Williams Memorial CME Temple – 7288 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport
- 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Lane Chapel CME – 1007 Norma St., Shreveport
- 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- Barksdale Hooter Park – 100 Hooter Park Dr., Bossier City
- 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
SUNDAY, June 13
- St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church – 1050 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
Youth ages 12 to 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Local pediatric clinic coordinators may contact Dr. John Vanchiere if interested in partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to provide the Pfizer vaccine to their patients. No appointments are needed for first or second doses of the vaccine.
You should bring your ID and insurance information when you arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those who don’t have insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.
While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.
If you need an expedited COVID-19 test for admission to summer camp or for travel, you should arrive at the LSUHS North Campus between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to receive test results through email within 72 hours.
LSUHS is offering COVID testing at the following dates and times:
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus
- 2627 Linwood Ave., Shreveport – (Former Chevyland dealership)
- 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Tests taken before 12 noon receive results the next day through email
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
- 3701 Hudson Dr., Shreveport
- Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
- 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church
- 3200 Airline Dr., Bossier City
- Mondays
- 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Galilee Baptist Church
- 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport
- Thursdays
- 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
