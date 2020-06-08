LSU organization calling for justice for graduate killed over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Baton Rouge Police arrest the man accused of fatally stabbing a 21-year-old Shreveport native over the weekend.

Kinnedy Smith graduated from Louisiana State University in December with a bachelor’s degree in international studies and Spanish.

At the time of her death she was working as an intake specialist at Dudley DeBosier law firm in Baton Rouge.

Before college, Smith graduated from Caddo Magnet High School.

The LSU Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative penned a letter about Smith’s passing. Smith is described as a selfless, bright soul to everyone she came in contact with by her friends. She also participated in community service and advocacy work in Ecuador and Columbia.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 27 year old Connor Regan is charged with killing Smith. He’s facing a charge of second degree murder.

Smith was found dead in a Baton Rouge apartment early Saturday morning. Police say Regan stabbed Smith to death during a domestic dispute.