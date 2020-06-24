LSU-S: Face to face classes resuming in the fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students at LSU-S can expects to resume regular classes in the fall.

LSU-S officials say that decision is consistent with LSU’s other statewide campuses, including the flagship university in Baton Rouge.

“Our primary goal this fall will be providing as safe a campus as possible for our students, faculty and staff, while still providing a valuable academic experience for everyone. We will be responsive to possible major changes during this global pandemic, actively monitoring changes in the state and across the nation. If we need to pivot or change directions to make our campus safer at any point, we will certainly take those steps” said LSU-S Chancellor Larry Clark.

In addition to preparing for welcoming students back in the fall, LSUS says it’s offering a 10% reduction in fees for all students.

LSU-S officials also say there many scholarships available for the fall semester, including free tuition for Pell eligible first time face-to-face freshmen who apply by July 1st.

