LSU-Shreveport donates fossil rocks to Sci-Port Discovery Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Shreveport received 40,000 pounds of fossil rocks and donated a portion to Sci-Port. The limestone rocks are a part of the Mesozoic time period. “Last year, LSU-S was notified about a donation of limestone from Southwest Wyoming,” said Peter Siska, Dean of Arts and Sciences at LSU-Shreveport.

Thursday, students got the chance to become archaeologists during the “Can You Dig It?” summer camp special. The kids had lots of fun. “They found fossil fish and snails. The kids found some artifacts that we will do more research on Friday,” said Lou Papai, Sci-Port Education and Program Manager. “The students can imagine life millions years ago and know what the time period looked like,” said Siska.

Since June, Sci-Port’s students studied various STEM-related topics. Students will begin the upcoming school year next week. Austin Hamilton said he is ready for the upcoming school year and excited for science class. “If the teacher need us to chisel or hammer, we will know how to use it,” said Austin Hamilton. The students were able to take discovered artifacts home.

