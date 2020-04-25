LSU ties record for most players taken in one draft

BATON ROUGE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A record setting season of football for the LSU Tigers is capped off by a record setting NFL Draft.
14 Tigers heard their names called this weekend, tying the 2004 Ohio State Buckeyes for the most players taken in one NFL Draft.
With Joe Burrow going number one, the Tigers also became the first team to have a QB, WR, and RB taken all in the first round of the same draft.
Here’s the complete list of Tigers taken over the three-day draft.
No. 1: Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals
No. 20: K’Lavon Chaisson – Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 22: Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings
No. 28: Patrick Queen – Baltimore Ravens
No. 32: Clyde Edwards-Helaire – Kansas City Chiefs
No. 44: Grant Delpit – Cleveland Browns
No. 61: Kristian Fulton – Tennessee Titans
No. 69: Damien Lewis – Seattle Seahawks
No. 83: Lloyd Cushenberry – Denver Broncos
No. 97: Jacob Phillips – Cleveland Browns
No. 108: Saahdiq Charles – Washington Redskins
No. 131: Rashard Lawrence – Arizona Cardinals
No. 185: Blake Ferguson – Miami Dolphins
No. 251: Stephen Sullivan – Seattle Seahawks