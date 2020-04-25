LSU ties record for most players taken in one draft

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference broke the NFL record for first-round draft picks by a conference. Fifteen players from the powerhouse league were selected in the opening round Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

BATON ROUGE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A record setting season of football for the LSU Tigers is capped off by a record setting NFL Draft.

14 Tigers heard their names called this weekend, tying the 2004 Ohio State Buckeyes for the most players taken in one NFL Draft.

With Joe Burrow going number one, the Tigers also became the first team to have a QB, WR, and RB taken all in the first round of the same draft.

Here’s the complete list of Tigers taken over the three-day draft.

No. 1: Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 20: K’Lavon Chaisson – Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 22: Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings

No. 28: Patrick Queen – Baltimore Ravens

No. 32: Clyde Edwards-Helaire – Kansas City Chiefs

No. 44: Grant Delpit – Cleveland Browns

No. 61: Kristian Fulton – Tennessee Titans

No. 69: Damien Lewis – Seattle Seahawks

No. 83: Lloyd Cushenberry – Denver Broncos

No. 97: Jacob Phillips – Cleveland Browns

No. 108: Saahdiq Charles – Washington Redskins

No. 131: Rashard Lawrence – Arizona Cardinals

No. 185: Blake Ferguson – Miami Dolphins

No. 251: Stephen Sullivan – Seattle Seahawks