LSUHS to provide testing Sunday in effort to reduce ER visits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Health Shreveport Center of Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) is adding PCR COVID testing on Sunday in hopes of reducing emergency room visits for those seeking COVID-19 testing.

Testing will take place January 2 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the LSUHS North Campus (old Chevyland) site located at 2627 Linwood Ave.

LSU Health Shreveport will resume offering rapid and PCR testing as well as flu and COVID vaccines on Monday, January 3 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at LSUHS North Campus.

Any symptomatic individual or those 5 days post COVID exposure may receive a rapid test on December 31 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This testing date is dedicated to RAPID TESTING ONLY. PCR Tests, vaccinations, boosters, and flu shots will not be offered during this testing window.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, gets tested 3-5 days after known exposure to COVID-19. By knowing their COVID status, tested individuals may prevent transmission of infection. With the increasing number of individuals testing positive for COVID, it is imperative that everyone with symptoms or known exposure be tested to curb this fifth wave of COVID-19 which is putting a strain on medical resources throughout the state of Louisiana.