LSUS explains why “canna-tech” class is created

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KTAL) – LSU Shreveport is now offering a “Careers in Cannabis” course to meet a growing demand in the workforce.

Enrollment is open for the educational opportunity that will focus on the legal cannabis industry.

“It’s really projected to be the fastest growing industry in the United States by 2030,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, Vice Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives LSUS.

Dr. Lessiter said the course will be taught by industry experts and cover a wide-ranging scope. From growing hemp, to medical research, laws and regulations, and marketing.

“The amazing amount of capabilities from one plant whether that’s with hemp products where you can make textiles, rope, building products. CBD. Biodegradable plastics and beverages. There’s so many different things that you can do with this one plant in this growing industry,” Dr. Lessiter said.

She said there are already three companies in Shreveport involved in cannabis technology that are looking to hire trained professionals to fill the workforce. InterTech-1 will instruct parts of the course to train students to become employees.

“They were hiring from outside the area so we thought why not train and educate people here,” Dr. Lessiter said.

The course will launch in February as a four-week introductory curriculum costing only $150 with live-streaming options available. Based on demand it could become a concentration in a degree program.

“There’s a lot of job opportunities. From the business side to agriculture. To chemistry and analytical side of things. It’s a very diverse industry,” she said.

A type of industry is quickly expanding based on the potential of a plant.

You can learn more about the program and sign up. Registration is filling up fast.