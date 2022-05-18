SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A special ceremony honors the work of local student organizations.

LSU Shreveport held the Student Leadership Awards. All the nominations are made by students and student committees.

They include Greek Leaders of the Year, Outstanding Community Service, and SGA Senators.

LSUS said the event shows how they are more than just a college, they are a community

Plus in Texarkana, student Arianna Depoli is honored for becoming the first girl BSA Eagle Scout in the Caddo Area Council.

She’s being honored by the scouts, her peers, and the Texarkana Texas Police Department with the message “Once an Eagle … Always an Eagle.”