Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visits Bossier City, encourages Louisiana tourism

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser made a stop in Bossier City Wednesday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s Bayou Classic.

He said it’s an exciting time for the area, as tourism numbers continue to break records despite the pandemic.

Nungesser mentioned it’s important to stay safe while also supporting local businesses.

“Wear your mask, let’s keep it safe,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. “But we got to get our doors back open. Every week we’re not out there supporting the local economy, someone’s not going to make it.”

The Lieutenant Governor says the genuine friendliness in Louisiana is what draws visitors to the state.

“We treat strangers like they’re family. And you usually leave Louisiana with a friend for life,” Nungesser said. “And up here in North Louisiana, it’s just good friendly people that welcome strangers with open arms. And that just doesn’t happen everywhere in the world.”

He explained every state is competing for the same tourism dollars, so he’s encouraging everyone to get out and support Louisiana.