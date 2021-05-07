Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visits Bossier City to help honor people in the tourism industry

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser attended the annual ‘Excellence in Hospitality Awards’ banquet hosted by Shreveport-Bossier’s Convention and Tourism Bureau; to honor those who impacted the tourism industry since the pandemic.

The event was held at the Lebossier Hotel and Event Center from 6 pm until 8 pm. The banquet is held every year during national tourism week. They honored over 50 recipients in the Shreveport-Bossier community who’s worked hard throughout the pandemic to make tourism grow.

Brandy Evans, who serves as the Vice President of communications for the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and tourism, said Lt. Nungesser attends almost every banquet each year.

“He supports all of the programmings that we do and he comes every year to our annual tourism banquet. and so we are super honored that he would add us to his calendar this year. He’d come out and help us to honor the people who have worked so hard in this industry,” Evans said.

Those who received recognition were a part of the attraction profession, casino profession, restaurant tours, and other industries in tourism.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 14-thousand people in Shreveport Bossier are employed through the food and hospitality industry.