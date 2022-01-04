Luke Mixon looks to be Louisiana’s next U.S. Senator

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) There’s a Democrat looking to unseat U.S. Senator John Kennedy.

Luke Mixon grew up in Central Louisiana as a farmer’s son. He graduated from Bunkie High School then joined the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I had three goals as a young man. I wanted to attend the Naval Academy. I wanted to be a fighter pilot. I wanted to be TOPGUN,” Mixon (D) said.

He said he was inspired by a grandfather who served as a flight engineer in World War II. Mixon became fighter pilot for 17 years, graduated as TOPGUN, served four deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, earning three medals.

Now he’s looking to lead Louisiana in the United States Senate.

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s never the wrong time to do the right thing. I think our state and nation has been represented poorly by Senator Kennedy,” Mixon said.

Mixon is not a fan of Republican Senator John Kennedy.

“He’s more interested in sound bites and partisan. I more interested in supporting Louisiana,” Mixon said.

“John Kennedy took an oath to support and defend the constitution, and on January 6th he betrayed that oath. He told a dangerous lie and pour gas on the fire by telling hundreds of millions of people that the election was rigged,” Mixon said.

Mixon said he’s a Democrat because “I feel in recent history the Democrats have done more to advance equal opportunity, and I think they’ve do more to help our most vulnerable citizens.”

If elected he said “We need a lot of improvement, right. The first is the need for infrastructure and unfortunately we saw Senator Kennedy vote against a bill to help Louisiana. For the first time in a long time we saw bipartisan compromise where 69 United States Senators got together and formed a bill that was going to help those they represent. Here in Louisiana, it was going to rebuild our roads and bridges. It was going to provide Internet access to rural Louisiana, help our children learn, provide clean water and drainage to our cities. Most importantly, it was going to help protect us from these once in a lifetime storms,” Mixon said.

Mixon said after a distinguished military career, his biggest accomplishment is his family. He married his high school sweetheart Renee and has two children.

“People in Louisiana are desperate for change. They are desperate with leaders with character. A leader with integrity. A leader who wants to represent them responsibility. Doing what’s best for them and not the politicians,” Mixon said.

You can read more about Mixon on his campaign website. The election is November 8, 2022.