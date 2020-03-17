Lynn Vance lists local restaurants offering curbside service

Lynn Vance – As our new normal changes from day to day, many of us still want to support local restaurants in our community. I wanted to help by compiling a list of those restaurants that will offer curbside service. That way you are exposed to basically only one person. Please let them know when ordering that you want curbside pickup. Check back for updates to the list.
Curbside Pickup Restaurants
- Fat Calf Brasserie
- Johnny’s Catfish And Seafood And Catering
- Pop N Pizza (Also no delivery fee from Uber Eats)
- Tempo Eatery SBC
- Retro Down Town Cafe
- Retro Baking Company
- Flying Heart Brewing & Pub
- Giuseppe’s Pastacaffe
- Cajun Asian Restaurant
- Chocolate Pineapple
- LarryP’s Boiling Pot
- Lowder Baking Company
- NOLA Creations
- The Missing Link
- No Regrets Meal Prep
- Ralph’s Place
- Ki’ Mexico
- Marilynn’s Place
- We Olive & Wine Bar Shreveport (Patio Drive-Thru)
- Looosiana Seafood Market
- JulieAnn’s Bakery
- BeauxJax Crafthouse (Pull up out back)
- Lewis Gifts
- Parish Taceaux
- Dillas Quesadillas
- Monjunis of Bossier
- Uneeda Taco
- Chicken Salad Chick
- Sunshine Health Market & Cafe
- Bayou Deli & Casserole Shop
- Shaver’s crawfish & catering
- Frank’s Louisiana Kitchen
- Notini’s Italian Restaurant