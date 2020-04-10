Lynn Vance tracks down some local mask makers

Many people are looking for simple non medical face masks and it can be hard to track them down. Now I myself can not even sew a button back on a blouse, so through my search for masks I am putting together a list for you guys.

I must say I do not endorse any of these mask makers and am not affiliated with any of them. Contact them and purchase from who you feel comfortable with.

Michele Ebarb ( Shreveport) 318-834-3289 $8 Two Fabric Layers 100% Cotton

Deborah Kimball (Minden/Dixie Inn) 318-286-2898 Free First Come First Serve

Jessica Upchurch (Bossier City) Contact HERE Shipping Available $12 with filter pocket

Ginger Smith (Minden) 318-377-5331 $5 Cloth Masks

Ceceila Tucker (Shreveport) 318-228-3535 $8

Kasey (Shreveport) Click HERE Masks $7 plus shipping/handling

To be added to this list email lvance@nexstar.tv