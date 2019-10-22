Maggie Lee’s Christmas Tree to benefit families in need

The community comes together to do a good deed in honor of Maggie Lee Henson who died in a bus crash in 2009.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People from around the globe will commit an act of kindness on October 29, 2019 to honor the memory of Maggie Lee Henson. She died after a church bus crash in 2009. Her parents, John and Jinny Henson, started this grassroots movement to help with their own healing journey and to spread the love and generosity which Maggie Lee embodied.

You can participate in an act of kindness by contributing to Maggie Lee’s Christmas Tree on Tuesday, October 29th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rhino Coffee Uptown, located at 721 Southfield Road in Shreveport.

Bring unwrapped toys to Rhino and they will be donated to the Highland Christmas Shoppe, where those who are working poor may purchase beautiful gifts for their children for either $1, $3 or $5 and have them wrapped. The Hensons say they believe that true kindness involves dignity for moms and dads who work hard and deserve a sense of accomplishment.

