Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rumbles 150 miles off Oregon coast

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — An underwater earthquake with an initial 6.3 magnitude has struck off the Oregon coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday no tsunami is expected from the temblor, which happened just after 8 a.m. about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from land.

It was at a depth of about 7 miles (5.4 kilometers) underwater.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

