Magnolia hits milestone with first graduating class

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local high school reaches a major milestone this week. Magnolia School of Excellence Upper Campus will host its first ever commencement.

The principal, Dr. Mary Nash Robinson says all members of the school’s first senior class met all requirements to earn a diploma. Even at home, when COVID-19 closed schools, students had to continue working to prepare for graduation.

“A lot of the students that I worked with did not see graduation as a possibility, so what we had to do was some backward planning and devise some individual learning plans with some goals that were obtainable for them.”



Magnolia’s graduation is Thursday at 5pm at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. There’s limited seating due to social distancing guidelines, but it will be live streamed for the public.