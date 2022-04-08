Monday Severe Risk

Tuesday Severe Risk

Wednesday Severe Risk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Enjoy your upcoming weekend, because an extended period of strong storms and heavy rain will be heading to the Arklatex as we move into next Monday through at least Wednesday! It appears that severe storms could rear their ugly heads by late Monday, into Tuesday, and Wednesday. It is too early to say what modes of severe weather will be possible, but at this point, you might add anything into the mix. This will certainly have to be monitored almost hour to hour.

FutureCast

7 Day Forecast

By later Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex and take the storms eastward. A typical late spring into summertime of regime will follow. It will be comforting to know that the latter part of next week will be fairly quiet. However, the following Sunday night and Monday may hold a few surprises. In the meantime, we will be monitoring every aspect of the forecast from the first to the middle of next week. Stay with Your NBC 6 Weather Authority for the latest info! https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/radar/