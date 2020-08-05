Majority of Caddo students opting for virtual instruction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Public schools across Caddo Parish will reopen on August 24th.

“We’re not interested in the politics of this pandemic, but we’re only interested in how do we create a safe environment that does trust the science.”

Superintendent, Dr. Lamar Goree says the school system relied on medical and educational experts to develop a plan for the school year.

“I do feel that we have taken those precautionary measures, so that as a parent I feel comfortable sending our daughter back and I’m Morgan and Madison’s father before anything.”

Mask requirements are in place along with social distancing. All cleaning supplies are CDC recommended and electrostatic cleaning will take place daily in all buildings.

“Of course anytime you enter a situation that is 100 percent unknown there are some apprehensions, there are some reservations, but again I do feel as long as we as a community stick together and know that this will not be a perfect year, we acknowledge there will be challenges as we go.”

As of now, 51 percent of students are opting to stay home and learn virtually.

“If you’re selecting virtual, please be prepared to keep up. Please be prepared to not look at this as an opportunity where you do your work at the time that best fits your life but that you’re up everyday and that you’re working diligently.”

He adds there will be consequences for not completing coursework.

“One thing that will be very different when we go into the fall is that we had the no harm policy in the spring and I think it was very appropriate at the time, but as we go into the fall anything that you don’t do will certainly be held against you.”

The school system expects the numbers to change for virtual enrollment once they get closer to the school start date.